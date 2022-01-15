TN liquor sales touch Rs 520 cr during Pongal festival; Madurai tops

Liquor sales soared during the Pongal celebrations at Tamil Nadu in 2022.

The Tamil Nadu Sales and Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) sold liquor worth Rs 520.13 crore on January 13 and 14 during Pongal celebrations.



According to the statement from Tasmac, the sale during January 13 was Rs 203.05 crore while the sale on January 14 was Rs 317.08 crore.



In the same period in 2021, the Tasmac sale was Rs 417.18 crores. This shows a whopping 24.67 per cent increase compared to 2021 figures.



Madurai region had the maximum sale in the state at Rs 111.47 crore followed by Tiruchi zone at Rs 107.10 crore. Salem area recorded the third-largest sale with Rs 104.54 crores while Coimbatore had a sale of Rs 98.61 crore while Chennai region recorded the lowest sale at Rs 98.41 crores.



Tasmac has 5,300 shops in Tamil Nadu and on average the sale figures touch Rs 130 to Rs 140 crores.



It said that the long weekend helped sales zoom up in Tamil Nadu and even on January 12 the sale was Rs 155.06 crores.

(With inputs from IANS)



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 04:50 PM IST