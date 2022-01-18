TN CM urges State Planning Commission to work out revenue potential from tourism, handicrafts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin urged the State Planning Commission to work out plans for the exchequer to earn revenue from tourism, handicrafts, small industries and others.

M.K.Stalin also asked the Commission to come out with a plan of action instead of making suggestions to the state government.

Stalin added that schemes have to be drafted to earn revenue from tourism, handicrafts, small industries and industrial development should result in revenue and employment generation.

The commission members can travel, meet experts, industrialists and submit a detailed plan of action to the state government, stated Stalin.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:27 PM IST