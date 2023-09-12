 TMC MP Nussrat Jahan Appears At ED Office In Kolkata For Questioning
"We will question her about her role in the company. We have listed several questions for her. The entire process will be recorded. We will also record her statement," an officer told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
TMC MP Nussrat Jahan Appears At ED Office In Kolkata For Questioning | File Image

Trinamool Congress MP and actress Nussrat Jahan on Tuesday went to the city office of the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata as she was summoned for questioning in a case linked to alleged duping of senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town on the eastern fringes of the city, a senior officer said.

She will be questioned and the entire process will be recorded, he said.

The ED probe pertains to a group of senior citizens recently lodging a complaint accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

The 33-year-old Jahan had denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said that she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

The TMC Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat had said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

