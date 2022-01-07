Titan reports 36 per cent growth in Q3 FY22

Titan has registered 36% growth in Q3FY22 over the festive quarter last year.

The company said that the buoyancy in jewellery demand driven by festive purchases in October and November helped the division achieve significant Revenue uplift for the quarter.

New buyer growth was higher than total buyer growth driven partly by Tanishq's regionalization strategy of winning in focus markets. While ticket sizes were stable, they were ~15% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The company said that the contribution from Tier-1 towns continued to improve and were close to pre-pandemic levels. Both plain and studded categories witnessed strong double digit growth.

The Eye Wear division strong growth was driven by Sunglasses and Frames with good demand uptick also seen in international brands.

Watches & Wearables division saw strong growth momentum with multi brand channels, both online and offline, growing handsomely in the quarter, mainly on the back of Titan brand.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 05:09 PM IST