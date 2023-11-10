Tips to maximise your credit card benefits during the festive season

n India, the festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and, of course, shopping. It is also the time when credit card can be your best friend. With the right credit card, you can make the most out of your festive shopping and enjoy a wide range of benefits. This article delves into strategies to optimise your credit card benefits during the festive season and help you find the ideal credit card option in India.

The versatility of credit cards

Credit cards are versatile financial tools that offer a myriad of benefits to users, enabling easy purchases. They provide a convenient and secure method of making payments, both online and in-store. What sets them apart during the festive season is the range of special benefits and offers that credit card companies provide. Thus, credit cards are a blessing, particularly during the festive season, as they simplify your shopping experience. Even if your shopping list seems endless, you need not be concerned about your budget, as you can earn reward points and enjoy instant discounts on your purchases, ultimately leading to substantial savings.

How can you maximise your credit card benefits, especially during the festive season?

Here are some pro tips to consider making the most of your credit cards during the festive season:

Choose the right card: The first step in maximising your credit card benefits is to select the right card for your needs. There are various types of credit cards in India, each tailored to specific spending patterns and preferences.

Festive discounts and offers: Credit card companies often collaborate with retailers to provide exclusive discounts and offers during the festive season. Look out for these promotions, as they can result in significant savings. For example, Bajaj Finserv co-branded credit cards are offering exclusive and exciting deals on a range of purchases from movie tickets to booking flights, home appliances, gadgets, and even getting medicines. You have an offer on all.

Reward points: Credit cards typically offer reward points for every transaction you make. You can redeem these points for a variety of benefits, such as gift vouchers, cashback, or even free merchandise.

Interest-free period: One of the sought-after advantages of credit cards is that you get an interest-free period, allowing you to make purchases without incurring any interest charges. The interest-free period may vary depending on the credit card you use, but usually the tenure is up to 50 days. Ensure that you repay the balance in full by the due date to avoid any interest charges. This can be especially helpful during the festive season.

EMI options: Several credit cards also offer the option to convert your high-value purchases into easy monthly instalments at little to no extra cost. This can help you manage your budget effectively.

So, this festive season, make the optimum use of the Bajaj Finserv co-branded credit cards while shopping with our merchant partners mentioned below

Top Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card Diwali 2023 offer for you:

Top Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank Credit Card Diwali 2023 offer for you:

Benefits of using credit cards during the festive season

Here’s why shopping with credit cards during the festive season is beneficial.

· Credit cards eliminate the need to carry cash, making your festive shopping more convenient and reducing the risk of theft or loss.

· Responsible credit card usage can positively impact your credit score, allowing you to access better financial opportunities in the future.

· Many credit cards provide extended warranty and purchase protection, ensuring that your festive purchases are covered against damage or defects.

· Credit card companies partner with retailers to offer exclusive discounts and deals, making your festive shopping more economical.

· Credit cards often provide cashback, rewards, and loyalty programs, allowing you to save more or earn additional benefits.

· Nonetheless, credit cards are equipped with security features such as PINs, chip technology, and zero-liability protection, making them a secure option for online and offline transactions.

In conclusion, credit cards have become an indispensable tool, especially during festive season shopping in India. To find the ideal credit card for your needs, consider your spending habits, preferences, and the specific offers available during the festive season. You can consider shopping with Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card and enjoy discounts, cashback, reward points, and other exclusive benefits. So, make the most out of this joyous time and maximise your savings by using the credit card wisely.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)