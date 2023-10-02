 Timex Receives Show Cause Notice From Commercial Tax Officer
Timex Receives Show Cause Notice From Commercial Tax Officer

The department raised questions on the company's reported all India financials deemed as Tamil Nadu transactions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Timex Group India Limited has received show cause notice from commercial tax officer, Chennai on September 30, the company announced through an exchange filing. The notice is for the period from July 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018 and the company will have to face a loss of Rs 1,96,02,484.

Office of Assistant Commissioner (ST), Vadapalani Assessment Circle, Greams Road, Chennai 06 issued the notice of excess input tax credit claimed on account of non-reconciliation of information. The department raised questions on the company's reported all India financials deemed as Tamil Nadu transactions.

The department issued this notice majorly on account of considering PAN India financial transactions in Tamil Nadu state which is factually not correct for Financial Year 2017-18.

The company in the regulatory filing said that with the help of legal counsel it will be filing a response to the authority.

