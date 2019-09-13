Time is right to set up biz: Chubb

Hyderabad: US-based property and casualty insurance company Chubb is investing in India to set-up a business services centre in Hyderabad and Bangalore. Without revealing any investment details, Chubb’s Chief Risk Officer, Sean Ringstedsaid the company is going to employ talents that are largely sourced locally and will have facilities in two cities that will work in close proximity.

At present, the company has directly hired around 50 full-time employees and this number may go up further. “Hyderabad and Bangalore have access to efficient technology and systems. So, we have decided to be there,” Ringsted said. He added that these jobs will be high impact jobs.

The company will hire technical professionals providing support in areas such as intelligent process automation, digital technology, data analytics and others such as catastrophe modeling and risk management.