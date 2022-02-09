Time for 20 bps hike in reverse repo rate but outside MPC: SBI Ecowrap

To manage the current liquidity needs, the Reserve Bank of India should look at raising reverse repo rate by 20 basis point, but outside the purview of the MPC, according to SBI Ecowrap report.

The monetary policy review is slated for February 8-10 and is widely expected that the RBI's MPC will maintain status quo in the key lending rates.

At present, the MPC of the central bank has maintained the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, for commercial banks at 4 per cent.

"We believe the time is now appropriate to go for a 20 bps hike on reverse repo rate, but outside the MPC meeting as enshrined in the RBI act that clearly lays down that reverse repo is more of a liquidity management," the report said.

The report further said that the RBI might have to support government's borrowings in FY23 and which could delay the process of liquidity normalisation.

"The larger question is the blurring of debt management and liquidity management operations of RBI. This again raises the question of whether debt management functions of the RBI needs to be separated from monetary management," the report said.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:40 AM IST