TikTok To Halt Online Retail Ops In Indonesia, Its Fastest-Growing Market; Experts Calls It A Big Blow To Video Platform

TikTok announced its suspension of online retail operations in Indonesia on Wednesday in response to the country's ban on e-commerce transactions via social media platforms, dealing a significant setback to the video platform's most rapidly expanding market.

The Indonesian government announced the new regulation on September 28, which forbids social media companies from enabling product sales on their platforms. This move aims to shield small businesses from the competitive pressures of e-commerce, with popular apps and websites being accused of engaging in predatory pricing.

In a statement, the Chinese-owned video-sharing app announced its decision to cease its support for e-commerce sales in TikTok Shop Indonesia by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the Trade Ministry's website when the ban was announced, it stated, "Our priority is to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations." Indonesia's Trade Minister, Zulkifli Hasan, explained that the ban's objective is to "prevent algorithm domination and the use of personal data for business interests" and to "establish a fair, healthy, and beneficial electronic commerce ecosystem."

A week before the ban was introduced, there was an inspection at Tanah Abang, Southeast Asia's largest wholesale market located in Jakarta.

The recently introduced regulation could significantly impact TikTok's aspirations in Southeast Asia. CEO Shou Zi Chew had previously expressed the app's intention to invest billions of dollars in the region as part of its global business diversification strategy, particularly in response to increasing pressure from the United States.

According to the company, Indonesia is TikTok's largest market in Southeast Asia and its second-largest global market, boasting 125 million users, trailing only behind the United States.