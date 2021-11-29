Tiktok rival Lomotif officially launched in India with strategic partner Socialkyte

Tiktok's rival Lomotif, an US-based app for short video format has entered the Indian market with Socialkyte.

Founded by Singapore-based Paul Yang in 2014, and acquired by ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, the app gives access to a global audience, and its patent technology allows users to immerse themselves in a super-engaging reel format of content.

Socialkyte will enable access to Lomotif's network of 100,000 influencers collaborating and growing together. They have a specialized dashboard with advanced filters that enables brands to find the right creators for their campaigns.

With Tiktok's ban in India, the country continues to witness a rise in content creators, who continue to experiment with short video formats, and apps that become a voice for them to showcase their talent.

Collaboration with Lomotif

Ted Farnsworth, Chairman & Co-Founder of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, said, 'We were very excited with the initial response to the beta testing of our app in India, which led to launching the app in India with the support from Socialkyte, our strategic partner. The content creation market is ever-growing and Lomotif will emerge as a platform where we can see a spirit of collaboration, build a community of creators who want to showcase their realness via their content and a source of entertainment for the viewers."

Gurjot Batra, Co-founder of Socialkyte said, "We always believed Lomotif would be a huge success in India and to see our initial response from the Indian market even exceeded our expectations."

Vidur Mahajan and Bharat Agarwal, co-founders of Socialkyte added that, "We believe collaborations are the new economy and are very excited to bring the Lomotif platform to our creators. The app's advanced editing tools will truly help them explore their talents."

Interestingly, with a soft launch, they have already kickstarted and initiated a dance-off challenge with Remo D'souza. They also had several exciting challenges executed like a #DanceRemix with Shakti Mohan spearheading the same. Several artists have already started using the app to launch their music videos.

