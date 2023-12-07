Thomas Cook India Added To The MSCI Domestic Small Cap Index |

Global index services provider Morgan Stanley Capital International has announced that Thomas Cook India Limited (TCIL) – India’s leading Integrated Omnichannel travel services group, has been added to the MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International Index) Domestic Small Cap Index effective from November 30, 2023, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Morgan Stanley Capital International Indices

The Morgan Stanley Capital International Indices are globally recognized benchmarks for global equity markets & investors. MSCI indices offers investors a comprehensive overview of market performance by tracking select stocks/sectors in various geographies.

Since the MSCI Domestic Index plays a crucial role in attracting foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to invest in Indian equities, many global fund managers use the index as a guideline for allocating their investment portfolios across different countries. The addition of the TCIL stock to the MSCI will therefore, lead to wider participation & demand from global investors as it automatically puts the company on the radar of FIIs.

A large proportion of leading funds use the index as a benchmark, and hence the TCIL stock is also likely to witness increased demand with increased trading volumes and improved liquidity, making it more attractive in turn to domestic and international investors as a result.

Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “The addition of TCIL to the MSCI Domestic Small Cap Index is a proud moment for us, because MSCI Indices are globally recognized benchmarks for global equity markets and recognition of our industry leadership & strong business performance. As a Group, we remain firmly committed to delivering strong, sustainable, long-term growth and profitability to our stakeholders.”

Thomas Cook India Limited shares

The shares of Thomas Cook India Limited on Thursday at 11:46 am IST were trading at Rs 151.50, up by 0.90 percent.