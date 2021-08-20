This Rakshabandhan, gift your sibling a Health Insurance Plan by Bajaj Finance

Advertisement

With Rakshabandhan around the corner, you may be thinking about getting the best gift for your sibling that strengthens your bond. The primary message of this festival is protection. So, if you’re planning to choose a gift that packs love, security, and care for your sibling, health insurance plan can be a great option. It holds the essence of the festival by providing protection and security.

Health insurance gives financial protection in case of any unforeseen medical emergency. You can gift an individual health insurance plan or a family health insurance plan to secure their family’s overall health. Your sibling can also convert the individual health insurance plan into a family floater without losing the benefits and without any change in the waiting period. However, the waiting period will be reduced only for the policyholder and not for the added family members.

The protection of your near and dear ones is of foremost importance. Precisely why Bajaj Finance brings you health insurance plans from top health insurers who offer comprehensive health protection plans at affordable premium rate.

Some of the important factors and benefits of having a health insurance plan are:

· With health insurance in place, you don't need to worry about unexpected hospitalisation expenses in an emergency. Health insurance plans by Bajaj Finance cover various costs such as pharmacy expenses, pre-and post-hospitalisation expenses, doctors' fees, room rent, ICU expenses, ambulance charges, etc.

· There are several medical procedures such as dialysis that require less than 24 hours of hospitalisation. Health insurance plans offered by Bajaj Finance cover this by offering day-care procedure expenses for the same.

· Cashless treatment is the most prominent feature of health insurance. Bajaj Finance brings you health plans from insurers who covers wide range of network hospitals that offer cashless treatment facilities. In this, the insurer directly settles the payment with the network hospital. However, you can also take treatment at a non-network hospital; the insurer will reimburse your bills after you raise the claims for the same.

· Get the flexibility to customise your health insurance plan according to your requirements. Thus, you can add benefits that you feel are necessary at an extra cost.

· Many individual and family health insurance plans offered by Bajaj Finance give you the option of lifelong renewability of the plan However, there is a maximum and minimum age limit for entry into health insurance.

· A free annual check-up is an integral part of health insurance plan these days. This helps you keep a regular check on your health progress

· Nowadays, many people choose alternative therapies like Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha (AYUSH) treatment for various ailments. Modern-day health insurances give coverage for these treatments as well. With Bajaj Finance, you can choose from a wide range of individual and family health insurance plans that cover traditional and modern treatment methods.

· For every no-claim year, getrewarded with a cumulative bonus. It can be either a discount in the premium or an enhancement in the sum insured.

· The premium you pay for the health insurance plan is eligible for a tax deduction under the Income Tax Act.

Also, it is advised to select health insurance from an insurer that has a large number of network hospitals and whose claim settlement ratio is high. A higher claim settlement ratio indicates the insurer has a hassle-free claim process. Bajaj Finance works together with the leading health insurance providers who assure the same, helping you handle the critical times smoothly.

Make a smart choice by choosing a comprehensive plan for your sibling. With Bajaj Finance, gift your sibling(s) the right health insurance plan that ensures they are completely prepared for future contingencies.

