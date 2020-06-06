'This is Demon 2.0': Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of destroying the economy by not giving cash to MSMEs, people

Gandhi has called for an immediate provision of Rs 10,000 to the poor and an economic stimulus package for the MSME industry to come out of the current situation.

"Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0," he tweeted.

BJP IT Cell's Amit Malviya, taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi said "Likes of Rahul Gandhi and the assorted Lutyens lobby that argues against lockdown, calling it a failure, is upset because India is among one of the countries with lowest Covid deaths per million. It is obvious they wanted millions of Indians to die so that they could politicise!"