 'This Exceeds My Wildest Expectations': Anand Mahindra On Thar Roxx SUV's Record 1.76 Lakh Bookings In Just One Hour
Mahindra's response follows the Thar Roxx SUV securing over 1.76 lakh bookings within just one hour of its launch on October 3, 2024

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Anand Mahindra |

Mahindra Group’s Chairman, Anand Mahindra, recently expressed his astonishment over the overwhelming response of the bookings of the Thar Roxx SUV. Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Mahindra wrote, "Despite ALL my confidence, this exceeds my wildest expectations."

"First, a big thank you to every customer we have EVER had… for helping us to build this brand and lodge it deep in your hearts,” wrote Mahindra in his post.

He further added, "And then a huge expression of gratitude to Team @Mahindra_Auto for their willingness and capability to reach for the sky…"

Gujarat GPSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Posts Today!
Gujarat GPSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Posts Today!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Registration Begins; Apply NOW!
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
Iran-Israel War: Everything To Know About Hypersonic 'Fattah 2' And Other Missiles
IIT Madras Launches Cyber Commandos Training Programme To Strengthen India's Cyber Defence
IIT Madras Launches Cyber Commandos Training Programme To Strengthen India's Cyber Defence

The Thar Roxx is available in six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. The SUV offers both petrol and diesel engine options.

article-image

This recent achievement of the Thar Roxx comes on the heels of Mahindra’s overall auto sales figures for September 2024. The company sold 87,839 vehicles during the month, including 52,590 utility vehicles - of which 51,062 were sold in the domestic market.

Netizens Reaction

An X user responding to the post, wrote , "Your words and feelings are so endearing and heart warming sir The value and importance you give every single customer of yours and holding them high at this moment of great achievement makes our hearts melt. Brightened the day !!!"

Another added, "I am thrilled to express my deep gratitude to our valued customers, whose unwavering trust has strengthened our brand in their hearts."

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

'This Exceeds My Wildest Expectations': Anand Mahindra On Thar Roxx SUV's Record 1.76 Lakh Bookings...

