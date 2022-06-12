e-Paper Get App

Thiruvananthapuram-Ahmedabad flight from June 16

A new flight service will be launched from the international airport here to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the airport authority has said.

The new daily service of private airlines Indigo will start from June 16, it said.

"The inward sector flight (6E-5301) departs Thiruvananthapuram domestic terminal at 5 AM and arrives in Ahmedabad at 9.10 AM via Mumbai. The return flight (6E-5302) departs Ahmedabad at 5.25 PM and arrives in Thiruvananthapuram at 9.35 PM," the airport authority said in a release.

Earlier, passengers had to take two flights to travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad.

"Travel time will be reduced from 6 hours to 4 hours through the introduction of the new service," the release said.

