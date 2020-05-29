Thierry Delaporte appointed as CEO and Managing Director of WIPRO

The global information technology company, WIPRO, has appointed former Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group, Thierry Delaporte, as the managing director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. He will join the company on June 6.

The present CEO and MD of the company, Abidali Neemuchwala, will relinquish his position on June 1.

Delaporte will be based out of Paris and report to Rishad Premji, Chairman of Wipro Limited. Premji will be responsible for the operations on the company until June 5.

Until recently, Delaporte was with Capgemini Group as COO and a member of its Group Executive Board. He has been with Capgemini for more than two decades. He has held several leadership roles including that of CEO of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines.

He also oversaw Capgemini's operations in India. "l am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company, " said Premji. "We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead Wipro in its next phase of growth."

Premji also thanked Neemuchwala for all that he has done for Wipro and "for making this transition as smooth and as seamless as possible despite his personal commitments."

Commenting on his appointment, Delaporte said, "l am deeply honoured to be invited to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Rishad, the Board, senior leadership and the hugely talented employees of Wipro to turn a new chapter of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders."

Delaporte has a Bachelor's degree in Economy and Finance from Sciences Po Paris and a Masters in Law from Sorbonne University. He is also the co-Founder and President of the not-for-profit organisation, Life Project 4 Youth.