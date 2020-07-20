There’s enough money to be picked up, even by MSMEs, says investment banker, Deepak Nathwani

Investments are urgently needed for India (and its businesses) to come out of this crisis. There are a lot of options out there, but the challenge is all about tapping the one that suits the organisation best. Investment advisor and head of Silver Snow Consultants, Deepak Nathwani explains the little ways in which raising funds can become possible. He discusses this with The Free Press Journal’s Jescilia Karayamparambil and R N Bhaskar.

Given below are edited excerpts:

Why are foreign funds not coming to India?

It is not that foreign investments are not coming to India. But due to COVID-19, the funds that are coming to India have slowed down. Today, various corporates in the country are raising funds.

In the past, corporates raised masala bonds, investment-grade bonds, high-yield bonds, municipal bonds among others. Some of the municipal corporations also raised funds from overseas markets.

However, today, some companies are facing difficulties in raising funds and this is mainly because they lack understanding of the way rating parameters and other underlying asset parameters have to be organised.

For instance, Adani and Vedanta have holding companies overseas. So, these companies are good for raising funds based on their needs.

In the case of mid-sized companies, these institutions also want to raise funds, but unable to. We advise such companies to opt for high-yield bonds. With high-yield bonds, the companies do not need to show underlying assets and in return give higher interest payouts. The investment-grade bond does not need to be AAA-rated or AA-rated. While interest in investment-grade bonds is not that high, interest in high-yield bonds is high.

The problem is the minimum ticket size while raising such funds. In case the ticket size is lower than the minimum limit, then there is the ETF platform (exchange rate-traded funds) route available. There funds as low as USD 5 million can be raised. But in order to access such platforms, the entities have to rely on investment bankers and other consultants.

What happens when the government wants to borrow funds?

The government is aware that there are two kinds of bonds — social obligation bonds and revenue bonds. Social obligation bonds are not secured instruments. Thus, in the event of default, (the issuer) is not answerable.

Investors in the United States do not have to pay federal or local taxes if they buy these bonds.

Revenue bonds are linked to highway or toll collections. Currently, the revenues have dried up. So, now these bonds are technically unsecured bonds. For the investors, these bonds will be attractive even though interest on these bonds is 3-4 per cent. In the end, the investors will not have to pay federal or local taxes. Thus, many investors are looking at municipal or state bonds. It starts from 3 years and goes up to 10 years.

Is lack of a proper dispute resolution in India a hindrance when it comes to investments into the country?

In the case of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Act (IBA), the process followed in India compared to other countries, it is a challenge. Thus, any investor who comes to India has to fight the Indian law. The investors will have to wait for the judgement. In countries like the United States, the systems are more streamlined.

Countries like Korea and Japan have entered into bilateral agreements with India whereby they can go for international arbitration under-protected clauses. Your views?

The framework has to be developed by SEBI and RBI where a single location can be identified as an arbitration centre. This should be developed by interacting with regulators of different countries. There is a need to develop a framework keeping in mind that this move should not trigger fear (among investors, rather making the framework friendly for the investor).

The trigger in the case of arbitration lies with the economic affairs department of the finance ministry.

Lenders and investors should have confidence that their money is safe in this market. The long dispute between the government and Vodafone impacted the investment environment in the country.

Which countries will become a major funding source of India for the next five years?

Investments in South-East Asia are routed through Singapore and Hong Kong and direct funds come from the United States and the United Kingdom. This will be the same for India too.

In addition, Japan will, of course, increase its investments into India.

What will your advice be to the country in the case of financing its economic revival?

The government has limited resources. So, it will be advisable for the infrastructure sector not to rely on the government for their funds. In the present scenario, due to the disputes with neighbouring countries, India will have to shift its attention towards defence procurement. The government is doing what it can, but organisations will have to look for instruments which they can provide to banks. Instead of offering securities like property and other assets, banks need instruments which are liquid in nature.

Is privatisation of Coal India too late? Can it still attract investments?

Privatisation is always a good option. The government of India has not been able to completely privatise Coal India due to multiple factors. But I would recommend privatising Coal India partly and do the same with the railways too. There is no accountability in some sectors. To improve accountability, privatisation is the only option.