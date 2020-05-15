'There will soon be barrier free inter state trade': FM's Principal Economic Advisory hails amending of Essential Commodities Act

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a press conference to announce the third tranche of economic reforms to counter the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown.

Following the press conference Principal Economic Adviser in the Ministry of Finance, Sanjeev Sanyal took to Twitter to laud the administrative reforms that had been announced.

"The outdated Essential Commodities Act to be amended. This removes a major hurdle for farmers and the food supply chain. This had been suggested in Economic Survey," he tweeted.

Sanyal said that "barrier-free inter-state trade" was to be encouraged. To this end, a central law would be introduced to allow farmers to sell their produce as they wished to.

"This removes license permit raj for the agricultural sector," he added.