The Phoenix Mills Ltd

The stock formed a bottom around an year ago and has been rising ever since. Although quite volatile in its moves the stock has been able to give good returns in past year. Rise in price is seen with good volumes.

It is expected that the upward momentum will continue and the stock could go till 800-805 levels in short term.

Short term traders can keep stops below 745 levels.

— Sumeet Jain

Alternative Research

Capston Capital Partners

(Views expressed by the expert are his own and not of FPJ)