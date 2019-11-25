The fifth-generation avatar of the Honda City has finally been unveiled at an event in Thailand. The new 2020 Honda City is here and it looks roomier and sportier than ever. The mid-size sedan is expected to arrive in India sometime next year.

The typical Honda elements like the thick chrome bar in the front can be seen in the new 2020 Honda City as well. Wraparound LED projector headlights, the LED daytime running lamps and long wraparound tail-lamps at the back along with vertical reflectors on the bumper are other remarkable features.