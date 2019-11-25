The fifth-generation avatar of the Honda City has finally been unveiled at an event in Thailand. The new 2020 Honda City is here and it looks roomier and sportier than ever. The mid-size sedan is expected to arrive in India sometime next year.
The typical Honda elements like the thick chrome bar in the front can be seen in the new 2020 Honda City as well. Wraparound LED projector headlights, the LED daytime running lamps and long wraparound tail-lamps at the back along with vertical reflectors on the bumper are other remarkable features.
The interior comprises of a redesigned layout for the dashboard and a complete black look gives it a sporty look. It has an eight inch touchscreen, vertical AC vents, dials for climate control, steering-mounted audio, telephony controls, a 12V power socket, USB slots, etc.
The new 2020 Honda City has two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol and a new 1.5-litre petrol.
The 2020 Honda City will be launched in India in the late 2020 and will probably face competition from Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, and Volkswagen Vento.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)