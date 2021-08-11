The Muthoot Group helps in setting up a COVID hospital for Police personnel in Kanpur

The Police Hospital at Police Line Kanpur was inaugurated on August 8, by Mukul Goyal, IPS & DGP UP, in presence of Madam Promila Pandey Mayor Kanpur, Raj Shekhar, Commissioner-Kanpur, Asim Arun, CP-Kanpur and Dr. Ashok Shukla CMO - Kanpur. As an acknowledgement towards The Muthoot Group, a certificate of appreciation was given to Mr. Sanjay Kumar-IPS, GM Vigilance & Security, The Muthoot Group for extending support towards this cause.

Alexander George Muthoot, Deputy Managing Director, The Muthoot Group emphasized: “In line with the vision of our Group Chairman, Late M.G. George Muthoot we are committed towards supporting and helping the Police fraternity. Through this CSR initiative. we are providing a 16-bed COVID Hospital exclusively for police Personnel and their families. State Police Forces across India have played an unprecedented role in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic and The Muthoot Group salutes their selfless community service and patriotism during such challenging times. We are equally grateful to their families and treat this as a matter of great privilege to sponsor the setting-up of a dedicated COVID hospital for police personnel in Kanpur.”

Muthoot Finance is the flagship company of The Muthoot Group which has 20 diversified business divisions. With 5443 branches pan-India, Muthoot Finance serves over 2.5 lakh customers every day. Muthoot Finance is India’s largest gold loan NBFC and India’s No.1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand, according to the Brand Trusted Report (2016-2020). As part of its core business, Muthoot Finance provides loans secured against household gold jewellery at highly affordable rates and amazing product features. Globally, the Group has presence across USA, UK, UAE, Costa Rica, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:31 PM IST