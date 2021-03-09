The Future of Banking: India needs to invest heavily in regulatory capacity building

In India, there is a very thin line today between industry and commerce. Telecom players are in the payment space, which is different from the norm. At the ‘The Future of Banking’ webinar session, experts felt that the regulator needs to act before any entity becomes too big to fail.

Speaking during the third part of the Future of Banking series, Hu Beihei, CEO, Bank of China, Mumbai, India, said, “In the past year, the Chinese government has realised that these fintech or big tech companies must be regulated heavily. This is mainly because there are only a few large players. This has a lot of disadvantages.” He pointed to the fear of misuse of customer data, to squeeze their competitors as key concerns among other issues. “The Chinese government has said that it wants these companies to develop, but you cannot be too big to threaten the government or stability of society.” The Chinese government became very careful after the Alibaba incident, he stressed. He also stated that when it comes to regulation it is necessary to focus on activity-based regulation rather than entity-based regulation.

Giving a perspective about India, Venkatesh Hariharan, the India representative for Open Invention Network said, “China seems to be clamming down on too big to fail companies, India is allowing companies through the back door.” Hariharan added, “This could be an expensive mistake that India makes.”