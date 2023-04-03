Every invention in this world has always been devised to make our lives better and with the growth of new technologies and the ever-increasing use of the internet, the world of entrepreneurship is being swept away by a digital tide that promises to bring new opportunities and growth prospects.

We were joined by Sohail Choudhary, who is a new-age entrepreneur and has already done a lot in the space of building brands and growing them across the globe and is the founder of Markpert, a buzzing marketing agency. Choudhary added a different perspective to the subject and said- "In this modern age, literally no one can say that he/she is lacking the resources, especially in the last decade the way technology has penetrated across the globe, even to tier-2 and tier-3 cities, you do not have that luxury anymore to say that you weren't privileged."

"If you have the skills, you have the zeal, it doesn't matter where you come from, with the help of technology you'll find a way to succeed, and even if you lag behind in skills that you require for your business to grow, you can easily acquire them by learning them through the Internet, the thing is you need to start learning, and discover what's your forte."

Choudhary also added that in the upcoming future where we are already talking about inhibiting other planets, you never know what jobs are going to be created in the future and which of these will last as well. So therefore it's very important to keep evolving with time and keeping yourself updated with the technology is one such way to do it.

"The world is currently facing a Digital Tide and that too a strong one, while it is uncertain which will go down but speaking from an entrepreneurial point of view, it is certain that some sectors will go down against these powerful developments but one thing is for sure that the boat of Entrepreneurship is all set to afloat through it."

The internet has provided entrepreneurs with new channels to reach customers, engage with them, and create value for them. Social media, e-commerce platforms, and mobile applications have opened up new avenues for marketing, sales and customer service, enabling businesses to connect with their customers in a more personalized and efficient manner.

Thus, It is an exciting time to be an entrepreneur, as new technologies and opportunities are emerging every day. However, it is important to keep the uncertainties and the risk factors that come along with it, and entrepreneurs need to be prepared to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that the digital tide brings with it.