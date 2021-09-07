The Artistree looks to grow their presence in India, hires Devendra Kumar as marketing head

For the past four years since its inception. The Artistree, a US Entertainment News Company, has built itself within the country of its origin. The hard work put in saw them gaining a presence around the globe which has often led them to think about crossing the borders.

So with that in mind, The Artistree hopes to put their feet on the soils of India. Furthermore to make sure the success and understanding of the market here. They have hired Marketing Head Devendra Kumar who will lead them moving on.

The Artistree has several plans once they shift its operations in India. It originally began in 2016 intending to appreciate the various forms of art and the artists responsible behind it. For the next five years, they have executed it with ease. In turn, answering to challenges faced. The new environment of India would be the next big challenge and they have quite a few initiatives in the mind.

First of all, The Artistree is building forces with Otakukart from India, another big name in the entertainment news world. They will be joining the Anime India Initiative with the hope to expand their content in the field of Anime. At the same time also expanding their already established fanbase. Apart from Anime, there is Gaming, K-Pop, and K-Drama Industry whicg are some of the topics they are willing to talk about in their articles.

The above-mentioned topics are some which OtakuKart is already covering successfully on their site. Henceforth, the co-founder of Otakukart Jerika Moldharia has took the charge of The Artistree as their new CEO. Moving on, she would lead the company in achieving the same.

The Artistree also plans an initiative called Artist Feature which they will be bringing forth in collaboration with Otakukart. The initiative will take us to meet some popular as well as underappreciated artists whose art must reach a wider audience. At the same time, they will provide insights and their experience on climbing up the leader in their field of expertise.

Otakukart has already started working on this initiative they plan to execute with The Artistree. They have their Artist Focus which can be considered the first steps towards this initiative.

Now with a bunch of plans in the mind of expansion in a country way different from their origins. The Artistree needs a strong marketing leader which they get with Devendra Kumar. The company believes under his leadership, they could make the best of their expansion in India. Especially with his knowledge of the country’s market and experience. This way, The Artistree will thrive and acknowledge the Indian Market. At the same time, putting up their initiatives into force will also become easier and work more smoothly for the company and their new audience here.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 06:49 PM IST