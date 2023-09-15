The Advertising Club Elects Rana Barua As President

Rana Barua | LinkedIn

Advertising Club on Friday appointed Rana Barua as the President for the current fiscal, the advertising, marketing and media industry's apex body announced at the 69th Annual General Meeting.

Rana Barua, the group chief executive officer, Havas India will be leading the body whereas Partha Sinha will continue to be a member of the managing committee as immediate past president for the financial year, the company said in a press release.

Barua while speaking about the appointment said, "It’s an honour to serve as the president at The Ad Club. Our mission extends beyond accolades; it's about actively shaping belonging and how we engage and influence the large fraternity and the newer generation. Our new management team, a mosaic of diverse leaders across sectors, embark on a journey of limitless possibilities and opportunities."

The other members that were elected unopposed include Dheeraj Sinha as Vice President, Bhaskar Das as Secretary, Shashi Sinha as Joint Secretary and Mitarjit Bhattacharya as Treasurer.

Managing committee members include Avinash Kaul, Subramanyeswar Samayam, Malcolm Raphael, Sonia Huria, Prasanth Kumar and Shubhranshu Singh.

The co-opted industry professionals include Ajay Kakar, Vikram Sakhuja and Pradeep Dwivedi.

