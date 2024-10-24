 The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For Chennai's Post Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessThe ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For Chennai's Post Office

The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For Chennai's Post Office

Manasha, a resident of Gerugambakkam, faced an unusual situation at the Polichalur post office that not only frustrated him but also pointed out of the larger issues in the consumer rights and service practices.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

In what may seem like an unusual twist to many, it wasn’t the case for a Chennai-based consumer named Manasha. In a turn of events, a consumer in Chennai has turned a seemingly small issue involving a 50-paise coin into a monumental legal victory.

Manasha, a resident of Gerugambakkam, faced an unusual situation at the Polichalur post office that not only frustrated him but also pointed out of the larger issues in the consumer rights and service practices.

The 50-Paisa Dispute

The story began on December 3, 2023, when Manasha visited the local post office to send a registered letter.

FPJ Shorts
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Gets Bail With Conditions After Being Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mira-Bhayandar: 'Missing' For 2 Months, Kashimira Family Traced By Cops In Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: NHSRCL Declines To Reveal Operational Date In RTI Response, Shares Financial Details
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India
Mumbai: '70% Of Fire Incidents Attributed To Faulty Electrical Infrastructure,' Says Fire And Security Association Of India

Expecting to pay Rs 29.50 for postage, he handed over Rs 30 and awaited his change of 50 paise. However, the post office staff informed him that their system automatically rounded his payment to Rs 30, leaving him without his change, added multiple reports.

Being frustrated over the incident of not getting the remaining balance, Manasha then decided to pay the exact amount using UPI. Unfortunately, his attempt was thwarted when the post office cited a technical glitch.

Image used for representational purpose only

Image used for representational purpose only | Canva

This denial of his payment options made him question the fairness of the service he was receiving.

Read Also
JioHotstar Is Taken: Delhi-Based IIT-Aspirant Buys Domain, Asks Reliance To Pay For His Cambridge...
article-image

Raising Concerns

As per reports, Manasha didn't stop there. As a responsible citizen of the country and knowing of his right as a consumer, he took this matter to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, pointing that the practice of rounding off small change that could lead to huge financial losses, including potential impacts on black money circulation and a decrease in GST revenue for the government.

In a world where every penny counts, he argued that even small amounts matter, and it was unfair for the post office to ignore such transactions.

The Post Office’s Defence

In response, the post office claimed that amounts less than Rs 50 paise were typically ignored, and their software was designed to round off payments to the nearest rupee.

Read Also
JioHotstar Saga: Delhi App Developer Alleges Legal Threat From Reliance After Demanding ₹1 Crore...
article-image

They further explained that their digital payment method, the “Pay U” QR code, had been malfunctioning since November 2023 and was ultimately discontinued in May 2024, added reports

The Commission's Decision

After hearing both sides, the commission ruled in favor of Manasha. They pointed out that the post office had admitted to overcharging due to a software glitch, labelling it an unfair trade practice under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. As a result, the commission ordered the post office to refund the overcharged amount and pay Manasha a fine of Rs 15,000, added reports.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024

First AFAA Brilliance Awards To Be Presented On 28th October, 2024

India Emerges As Leader In Hosting Global Capability Centres, Surpassing 1,800 GCCs Across Major...

India Emerges As Leader In Hosting Global Capability Centres, Surpassing 1,800 GCCs Across Major...

LinkedIn Fined $335 Million By Irish Data Protection Commission For GDPR Violations In Ad Tracking...

LinkedIn Fined $335 Million By Irish Data Protection Commission For GDPR Violations In Ad Tracking...

The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For...

The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For...

5 reasons to choose a Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car for your festive expenses

5 reasons to choose a Bajaj Finserv Loan Against Car for your festive expenses