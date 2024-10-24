The ₹30 Letter: How A 50-Paise Coin Sparked A Consumer Case, Resulting In ₹15,000 Fine For Chennai's Post Office

In what may seem like an unusual twist to many, it wasn’t the case for a Chennai-based consumer named Manasha. In a turn of events, a consumer in Chennai has turned a seemingly small issue involving a 50-paise coin into a monumental legal victory.

Manasha, a resident of Gerugambakkam, faced an unusual situation at the Polichalur post office that not only frustrated him but also pointed out of the larger issues in the consumer rights and service practices.

The 50-Paisa Dispute

The story began on December 3, 2023, when Manasha visited the local post office to send a registered letter.

Expecting to pay Rs 29.50 for postage, he handed over Rs 30 and awaited his change of 50 paise. However, the post office staff informed him that their system automatically rounded his payment to Rs 30, leaving him without his change, added multiple reports.

Being frustrated over the incident of not getting the remaining balance, Manasha then decided to pay the exact amount using UPI. Unfortunately, his attempt was thwarted when the post office cited a technical glitch.

This denial of his payment options made him question the fairness of the service he was receiving.

Raising Concerns

As per reports, Manasha didn't stop there. As a responsible citizen of the country and knowing of his right as a consumer, he took this matter to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, pointing that the practice of rounding off small change that could lead to huge financial losses, including potential impacts on black money circulation and a decrease in GST revenue for the government.

In a world where every penny counts, he argued that even small amounts matter, and it was unfair for the post office to ignore such transactions.

The Post Office’s Defence

In response, the post office claimed that amounts less than Rs 50 paise were typically ignored, and their software was designed to round off payments to the nearest rupee.

They further explained that their digital payment method, the “Pay U” QR code, had been malfunctioning since November 2023 and was ultimately discontinued in May 2024, added reports

The Commission's Decision

After hearing both sides, the commission ruled in favor of Manasha. They pointed out that the post office had admitted to overcharging due to a software glitch, labelling it an unfair trade practice under Section 2(47) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. As a result, the commission ordered the post office to refund the overcharged amount and pay Manasha a fine of Rs 15,000, added reports.