'That Look Is Pure GOLD': Anand Mahindra Lauds Manu Bhaker For Winning India's First Medal At Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics are a festivity that comes in every four years to shower the senses of many with glory of sports. The Indian contingent has only grown stronger and more capable with every passing Olympics.

The Indian corporations have also played their part in these Olympics by supporting the country's athletes in their own ways.

The first wave of glory swept the nation when shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze medal in the women's singles 10M Air Pistol on Sunday, July 28.

In the bargain, Bhaker also brought some much-needed cheer to the much-revered shooting department of the Indian Olympic realm that had not managed to get a medal of any colour in the past three Olympics. Bhaker marked an end to this drought of medals with her win.

🇮🇳💪🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#ManuBhakar #ParisOlympics2024 pic.twitter.com/HIW5Obe24K — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 28, 2024

Mahindra Group's head, Anand Mahindra, who, apart from being an avid sports enthusiast, is also a regular presence online, particularly X or formerly Twitter, took to his personal account to commemorate the occasion in his own style.

Posting with an image of Bhaker in action, Mahindra said,"The medal is Bronze… But that look is Pure GOLD."

He further added, "Steely-eyed determination that made her the first Indian Woman to win a shooting medal in the Olympics. Don’t ever try to get in her way."

