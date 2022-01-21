Textiles ministry to examine issue of stock restriction for jute exports: Piyush Goyal

The Ministry of Textiles believes that raw jute is being hoarded leading to a crisis in the sector, but will examine if some relaxations could be offered on stock limit for export orders, stated Union minister Piyush Goyal.

This move comes from the Union textiles minister when the Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA) has initiated legal steps against the government for a resolution to the raw jute crisis which leads to financial losses for the millers and supply commitment failure.

The regulator, Jute Commissioner, has imposed a price cap of Rs 6500 per quintal on raw jute and a stock limit of a maximum of 45 days.

Goyal added the government cannot offer support to the jute sector by way of mandatory packaging and continues to pay higher prices due to hoarding.

“We will get it examined with the Jute Commissioner and see if stock relaxation can be offered for exports,” added Goyal.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:57 PM IST