Textile exports registered 41% growth during April-December 2021

The total textiles and apparels exports, including handicrafts, stood at $29.8 bn as compared to $21.2 bn for the corresponding period of the previous year, during the period between April and December, 2021.

Ministry of Textiles stated that this implies a robust growth of approximately 41 per cent as compared to the year ago period.

There was a deceleration in textile exports due to the Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the supply chain and demand in FY21.

The government has set a target of $44 billion for textiles and apparel exports.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:29 PM IST