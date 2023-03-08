Tesla's steering wheel falls off while driving, US agency initiates probe

A drive across the highway could easily spiral out of control if the steering wheel comes off in a car. Tesla cars became the most sought after high-end electric models, undeterred by more affordable options, much like iPhone in the EV market. But with Elon Musk's focus shifted towards Twitter and a ChatGPT rival, Tesla cars are putting motorists at risk with steering wheels that fall off.

The missing piece

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is now probing more than one lakh Tesla cars, over complaints of a missing bolt. The component is supposed to keep steering wheels fixed on steel columns, and now some extra force is enough to separate the two. The agency is looking at the frequency of such accidents and also the manufacturing process at Tesla.

As for the company, it has shut down its media relations department, as Tesla has laid off 4 per cent of its workforce.

Losing consumer confidence

Terrifying accounts include a case where a driver was able to move towards a divider on a highway after the steering came off, as there weren't any cars behind. There were no injuries, but the motorist lost trust in Tesla and wanted a refund, to which the firm responded saying that they don't have a return policy.