e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTesla's steering wheel falls off while driving, US agency initiates probe

Tesla's steering wheel falls off while driving, US agency initiates probe

The agency is looking at the frequency of such accidents and also the manufacturing process at Tesla.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
article-image

A drive across the highway could easily spiral out of control if the steering wheel comes off in a car. Tesla cars became the most sought after high-end electric models, undeterred by more affordable options, much like iPhone in the EV market. But with Elon Musk's focus shifted towards Twitter and a ChatGPT rival, Tesla cars are putting motorists at risk with steering wheels that fall off.

Read Also
Elon Musk regains the World's Richest Person title after Tesla stocks surge 100%
article-image

The missing piece

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is now probing more than one lakh Tesla cars, over complaints of a missing bolt. The component is supposed to keep steering wheels fixed on steel columns, and now some extra force is enough to separate the two. The agency is looking at the frequency of such accidents and also the manufacturing process at Tesla.

As for the company, it has shut down its media relations department, as Tesla has laid off 4 per cent of its workforce.

Read Also
Tesla denies terminating employees for forming a union
article-image

Losing consumer confidence

Terrifying accounts include a case where a driver was able to move towards a divider on a highway after the steering came off, as there weren't any cars behind. There were no injuries, but the motorist lost trust in Tesla and wanted a refund, to which the firm responded saying that they don't have a return policy.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Enterprises back on NSE's surveillance list along with 2 other group stocks

Adani Enterprises back on NSE's surveillance list along with 2 other group stocks

Tesla's steering wheel falls off while driving, US agency initiates probe

Tesla's steering wheel falls off while driving, US agency initiates probe

Explained: How inverted bond yield curves indicate the beginning of recession

Explained: How inverted bond yield curves indicate the beginning of recession

SBI issues bonds worth Rs 3,700 crore with 8.25% coupon rate

SBI issues bonds worth Rs 3,700 crore with 8.25% coupon rate

Axis Bank announces of allotment of 1,33,297 shares for stock options exercised

Axis Bank announces of allotment of 1,33,297 shares for stock options exercised