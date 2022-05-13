Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs: Report

Tesla Inc has put on hold plans to sell electric cars in India, abandoned a search for showroom space and reassigned some of its domestic team after failing to secure lower import taxes, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The decision caps more than a year of deadlocked talks with government representatives as Tesla sought to first test demand by selling electric vehicles (EVs) imported from production hubs in the United States and China, at lower tariffs.

The Indian Indian government is pushing Tesla to commit to manufacturing locally before it will lower tariffs, which can run as high as 100 percent on imported vehicles.

Tesla had set itself a deadline of February 1, the day of the Budget and announces tax changes, to see if its lobbying brought a result, the sources with knowledge of the company's plan told Reuters.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government did not offer a concession, Tesla put on hold the plans to import cars into India, added the sources, who sought anonymity because the deliberations were private.

(With inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ Tesla shuts down Shanghai plant over supply issues: Report

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:28 PM IST