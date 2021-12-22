Tesla Power USA to install 5000 EV scooter charging stations; in India at Tesla Power shops by 2025

Tesla Power USA is gearing up to install 5000 two-wheeler EV charging points pan-India in the near future. The statement was released during the "India Business Meet" at the Pride Plaza Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi, hosted by Tesla Power USA.

"We are gearing up for installing 5000 two-wheeler EV charging points Pan-India in the near future at our Franchise-owned Tesla Power shops. This is our commitment to encourage the use of EV's and contribute to as much sustainability of the environment as we can. Our support to power these vehicles is hundred percent and we look forward to offering them charging points support to increase the acceptance of EV two-wheelers," said Kavinder Khurana, MD.

The program was attended by John H. Vratsinas, MD & Global CEO, Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director, India, Sandeep Avasthi, Business Head, India.

Sandeep Avasthi, Business Head, stated, "The major factor that's helping us to spread our horizon PAN India is a the-Longest warranty with the largest service network."

John H Vratsinas (MD and Global CEO) announced, ''This is the first time in modern Indian history that India is leading the world in new technologies and infrastructure for the growth of e-vehicles. I believe India will create the best model of EV charging infrastructure that the West will follow.''

Tesla Power USA Inc. is among the fastest-growing brand of batteries in India. They have over 200 distributors and over 250 Tesla Power shops in more tan 20 States in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 10:56 AM IST