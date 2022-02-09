Tesla faces another racial discrimination suit: Report

Tesla is facing another allegation of racial discrimination. The company said, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) intends to file a lawsuit alleging systematic racial discrimination and harassment, according to a Reuters report.

The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at the Fremont factory between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said in a statement.

It was sued by two female employees last year, with both their lawsuits alleging a "hostile work environment" against women at the car maker's factory in Fremont, California, Reuters said.

Earlier last week, a black gay woman who worked at Tesla's factory filed a lawsuit of 'festering' racism.

In October 2021, a jury in San Francisco had ordered Tesla to pay a former Black contractor $137 million over claims that he was subjected to racial discrimination at work.

