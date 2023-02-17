Tesla denies terminating employees for forming a union | Twitter

San Francisco: Tesla, the electric vehicle manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, has refuted claims that it fired staff members who tried to organise a union. The business stated in a statement that performance assessment cycles take place every six months.

"Employees receive a performance rating from 1 to 5 in each cycle that helps them calibrate their work with the expectations of their job. In the worst case, if an employee fails to meet their performance expectations they will be let go," said Tesla.

The most recent cycle of performance reviews ran from July through December of 2022.

4 percent employees were fired based on performance review cycle

"Approximately 4 percent of the employees on the Autopilot labeling team in Buffalo were exited as a result of this performance review cycle," the Musk-run company added.

The impacted employees were identified on February 3, "which was well before the union campaign was announced".

"We became aware of organising activities approximately 10 days later. We learned in hindsight that one out of the 27 impacted employees officially identified as part of the union campaign. This exercise pre-dated any union campaign," Tesla argued.

The company said that the labeling team in Buffalo, New York has been growing over the last several months at an average rate of around 10 employees a week.

"Over the last 6 months, the department's employee base has grown 54 per cent, from 437 employees to 675 employees as of the beginning of this week," it added.

Company claims that the reports of Tesla pressures employees are false

"The claim that Tesla pressures employees to do so is categorically false," it added.

According to earlier reports citing a complaint lodged with the US National Labor Relations Board, Tesla fired more than 30 workers from its New York Gigafactory after they announced their intention to form a union (NLRB).

The layoffs were done "in reprisal for union activity and to discourage union activity," according to the complaint.

During the past few years, allegations have been made against Tesla and Musk for their anti-union actions.

