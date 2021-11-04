Tesla adds Cloud sync feature to driver profiles

Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla is working on moving driver profiles to the Cloud for backing up driver profiles.

In Tesla software updates reports there is a reference to a new feature called "Cloud Profiles", which gives the user the option to enable Vehicle Sync' for individual driver profiles.

Musk previously said Cloud-synced profiles were on the way and one can expect Cloud Profiles feature to be available in a software update later this year.

Musk has also been talking about putting user profiles in the cloud to automatically load all preferred settings onto a new Tesla vehicle.

US-based rental car company Hertz recently announced that it had ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles, howeve,r Musk said no contract has been signed with Hertz after the rental car company.

Meanwhile, Hertz told BBC that deliveries of the Teslas have already started.

"As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and is investing in new EV (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure across the company's global operations," a spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

Hertz refused to confirm if a contract had or had not been signed with Tesla in the light of Musk's tweet, adding it did not discuss details of its business relationships or discussions.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 04:56 PM IST