Teleradiology Solutions wins Rs 100 cr tender from Qatar

Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), teleradiology provider based in Bengaluru, India and Pennsylvania, USA, announced today that it has won a 100-crore 5-year contract to provide radiology reporting for Hamad Medical Corporation, the principal public healthcare provider in the State of Qatar.

Through this exclusive partnership agreement, TRS will provide radiology interpretations in collaboration with its expert panel of radiologists. The services will be delivered using its AI enabled teleradiology workflow platform-RADSpa.

Dr Arjun Kalyanpur, CEO of Teleradiology Solutions said “TRS was accredited by the Ministry of health of Singapore in 2005, deployed teleradiology for the Tripura government in India in 2017 and enabled remote diagnosis for IGMH government set ups in the Maldives. Now to work with the Ministry in Qatar reflects the faith governments around the world have in our ability to deliver. Our current agreement is a part of TRS’s mission to extend healthcare solutions across the globe”.

Kishor Joshi, Chief Business Officer at TRS said “This tender was won after 2 years of bidding for the RFP and was a proud moment for the group. This deal has resulted in providing further opportunities for growth in the market for teleradiology services, which is expected to see 100% growth in the geography. TRS already has an established presence in some of the major hospitals in the region and this new opportunity will allow TRS to expand its geographic reach. TRS’s success in the Qatar and UAE market has encouraged our team to explore opportunities throughout the Middle East. This is only the beginning, as we have plans to expand throughout all GCC countries”.

In 2015, Teleradiology Solutions along with the National Health Resource Center, India, jointly published a whitepaper on the use of low-cost digital imaging to transform legacy X-rays into digital format. A practice, that has now been adopted by various teleradiology providers in 26 states in India, was done in response to an initiative from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:25 PM IST