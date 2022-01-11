Telecommunications Consultants India signs MoU with Mavcomm Advisory

Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), an IS/ISO 9001:2015 ISO 14001:2015 and CMMI3 certified Government of India undertaking, has announced that it has signed an MoU Mavcomm Advisory, a full-fledged Business Consulting, Public Affairs and Government Relations organisation as its Business Partner for exploring and procuring business from global markets for TCIL.

TCIL, is engaged in execution of turnkey and consultancy projects in the fields of Telecommunications, IT, Civil projects and wishes to expand its business operations across the various countries/ regions that can gain from the experience and expertise of TCIL.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director and Director (Projects) of TCIL said, “With this partnership with Mavcomm Advisory, we are looking forward to further expand our reach to newer regions and possible business opportunities which will benefit from TCIL’s expertise.”

Siddhartha Upadhyay, Chairman of Mavcomm Group, said, "Our partnership with TCIL is a huge leap for us towards contributing to this sector and realising the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision. We are looking forward to deliver value to TCIL through this partnership in this dynamic domain."

Anupam Shrivastava, Partner, Mavcomm Advisory Pvt. Ltd., said, “TCIL is already making available its vast and varied telecom expertise to friendly developing countries. We are confident that with our vast experience and global network, Mavcomm Advisory will be able to create relevant business opportunities and contribute significantly to the mission of TCIL of excelling in providing solutions in information and Communication Technology, Power and Infrastructure Sectors globally by anticipating opportunities in technology.”

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 01:43 PM IST