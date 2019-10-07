Business

Updated on

Telecom vendors ask Ravi Shankar Prasad to make BSNL pay Rs 3,000 crore dues

By FPJ Bureau

New Delhi: Telecom vendors' association TEMA has sought Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's intervention in getting Rs 3,000 crore dues from BSNL, even despite the state-run firm has been reminded by suppliers and manufacturers several times.

In a letter to the Minister, the Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association (TEMA) said: "There is issue of release of funds from USOF to BSNL for the works already done by BSNL vendors.

DoT has not infused any equity in BSNL since last many years, where as other operators have invested in tens of thousands of crores in network roll-out.” The letter cited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent direction.

