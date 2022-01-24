Telecom dept will not interfere in mobile manufacturing: Ashwani Vaishnaw

Communications and IT Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw stated that the telecom department will not interfere in matters related to mobile phone manufacturing.

'Telecom department is not going to enter mobile manufacturing at all. That regime is not going to change,'' Vaishnaw said.

At present, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is the nodal organization to manage matters related to mobile manufacturing.

Vaishnaw added that the government is also working on fine-tuning the labour laws to support hiring a large number of the workforce by big companies and allowing residential facilities within the company's campus.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:06 PM IST