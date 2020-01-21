Telecom cos move SC for more time to pay new rev-formula dues

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have moved the Supreme Court seeking more time to pay dues arising out of the apex court's recent order on calculation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

In October, the court had accepted the government's contention that the gross revenue to calculate fees for telecom licences should include income from all sources.

The companies had claimed the revenue include only core telecom operation. Following the apex court's order, the total adjusted gross revenue dues of 15 telecom companies, including licence fee and spectrum user charge, and penalties and interest are estimated at Rs 1.47 trillion.

The deadline for telecom companies to pay the dues expires on Thursday.

Last week, the Supreme Court had rejected a review petition against the judgement, filed by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

In the application filed today, the companies have sought the court's permission to negotiate a new timeline for payment with Department of Telecom.