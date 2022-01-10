Telcos' gross revenues slips 1.36% in July-September 2021 to Rs. 67,300 cr

Telecom service providers' gross revenue was lower by 1.36 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs. 67,300 crore in the July-September 2021 quarter, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) report.

The telecom service providers had reported gross revenue of Rs. 68,228 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) component of the telecom operators increased by 17.07 per cent to Rs 53,510 crore during the quarter.

Reliance Jio posted highest AGR of Rs 18,467.47 crore. followed by Bharti Airtel (Rs 14,730.85 crore), Vodafone Idea (Rs 6,337.58 crore), according to TRAI.

BSNL reported AGR of Rs 1,934.73 crore), followed by Tata Teleservices (Rs 554.33 crore), MTNL (Rs 331.56 crore) and Reliance Communications (Rs 53.4 crore).

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:59 PM IST