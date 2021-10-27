e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

No clean chit in Devendra Fadnavis govt’s flagship Jalyukt Shivar Yojana, clarifies MVA govt Bombay HC adjourns hearing of bail applications of Aryan Khan and two others; matter to be heard tomorrow
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:35 PM IST

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao leaves for Paris to address 'Ambition India' Business Forum

Agencies
The Minister will deliver a keynote address at the

The Minister will deliver a keynote address at the "Ambition India 2021" business forum which will be held on October 29 at the French Senate in Paris / KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries | Twitter

Advertisement

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Wednesday left for France along with a delegation of officials, to take part in various programs there.

Rama Rao will deliver a keynote address at the "Ambition India 2021" business forum which will be held on October 29 at the French Senate in Paris, a release from his office said.

The minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with several business executives and French investors there.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other officials are also part of the official delegation.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal