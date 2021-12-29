Teji Mandi’s Portfolio Performance in 2021

Before we present our portfolio performance, we at Teji Mandi want to thank you for the confidence in us. We are grateful to you and this year because it has been a learning experience. Despite all the noise in the market, we continued to offer an all-weather portfolio, with focused stock picking and disciplined rebalancing. Yes, the market turned gloomy after hitting highs, but our portfolio strategy helped us in sailing the ship. We are grateful for 2021 because our portfolio delivered outstanding returns.

Here’s a glimpse of Teji Mandi portfolio performance this year:

1. Changes in Our Portfolio/Steps Taken During Omicron Panic: We had stocks that were a part of our unlock theme. These stocks took a hard hit during the pandemic and were supposed to move upwards given declining COVID-19 cases and economic recovery. But, with the rise in Omicron cases in several countries, we exited stocks from aviation, hotel & leisure and related unlock themes. While we exited from unlocking themes, we are trying to sit in cash or liquid ETFs that will bring much-needed stability to our portfolio during the near-term volatility.

2. Best Performing Stocks This Year: This year, five stocks from our portfolio have delivered returns above 50%. We bought Tata Power with an entry price of Rs 124.15 per share and exited it at Rs 230.35 per share, which makes an outstanding gain of 85.54%. CDSL has been one of our top performers that delivered returns of over 75%. We were also invested in Intellect Design, PNC Infratech and Crompton Greaves that gave us returns of 50%, 30% and 22%, respectively.

3. Steps Taken During Volatility: We at Teji Mandi fully understand that volatility is a part and parcel of the stock market. We do not panic seeing market volatility. We factor in both domestic and global factors while stock picking; we undertake timely rebalance, and grab opportunities for our investors. Overall, 2021 was a good year for Indian equities. We saw a strong liquidity push, a second COVID-19 wave impact followed by indices touching record highs and then a sharp correction. While the market was volatile, we continued to remain invested in good quality stocks. Since 20-25% of our portfolio is tactical bets, we adopted rebalance because buying is important but also is selling. Like, recently we exited from unlock themes given market uncertainty

4. Annual CAGR: Teji Mandi Flagship Portfolio delivered an annual CAGR of 62.89%. Teji Mandi Multiplier Portfolio delivered an annual CAGR of 86.09%.

Here are two graphs displaying month-on-month performance of Teji Mandi Flagship and Teji Mandi Multiplier Portfolios.

5. Major Changes in the Portfolio: We rebalanced our portfolio quite a few times this year. For those who are not familiar, we have 2 main components to our portfolio - buying and rebalance. On the buying side, our portfolio has 70-80% long-term winners and 20-25% tactical bets. We buy long-term stocks with an outlook of 15-18 months, and tactical bets are bought with a view of 3-6 months. On the rebalancing front, we buy a stock and if it doesn’t play out, then we exit. Exiting from stocks depends on the company’s capital allocation, profitability and competition. We also check the market's situation and global externality before exiting.

2021 has taught all of us that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel, especially after an unimaginable COVID-19 lockdown. We are expecting the same from next year. Despite COVID-19 and its multiple variants infecting us, it seems we will now have to live it. Invest with Teji Mandi and forget panicking in a volatile market. We are here to surpass your expectations and deliver better results than earlier. On that note, see you all on the other side.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 04:47 PM IST