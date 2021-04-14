Teji Mandi explains: Fresh hiring in e-commerce, India-EU trade deal, big blow for White Goods’ makers

E-Commerce Channels Beef Up Hiring
Demand for delivery agents is on the rise with several states imposing fresh restrictions.
As per an ET Now report, large e-commerce and online delivery companies such as Flipkart, BigBasket, and Swiggy are planning to beef up their frontline workforce. Demand for delivery and supply chain personnel is likely to double to 2,00,000-3,00,000 per month over the next few months.
During the lockdown last year, while all the delivery and distribution channels struggled, online channels managed to grow at a faster clip. The customers depended heavily on online portals to fulfil their daily needs. Companies are expecting the same scenario to pan out even this time. Hence, the rise in hiring.
India-EU to Resume Trade Deal Negotiation
India and the European Union are all set to resume formal negotiations on a trade deal in May.
The negotiations have been moving at a snail's pace. It has been completely stalled since 2013 due to the substantial differences between both sides. In June 2007, the negotiations with the 27-nation grouping began..
It is crucial for India to be a part of such formal trade deals, especially after it chose to opt out of the RCEP last year. Such trade pacts will create new markets for Indian products. They help in increasing export opportunities for traders and improve cultural interaction.
Summer Just Got Scarier
This summer season, the market is poised to face a shortage of cooling products like fans, refrigerators, and air conditioners.
Under the new COVID-19 restrictions, Maharashtra has forced non-essential manufacturing plants to shut down until the end of April. It includes the manufacturing and production of white goods such as fans, refrigerators, AC etc.
Maharashtra is a major manufacturing hub of white goods. Ahmednagar, Pune, Nashik, and Amaravati are the major production centres. Any COVID-19 related restrictions on production units will create a supply gut of these products. And with summer becoming more unbearable with each passing day, it will only add to the suffering of the general public.