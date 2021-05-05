RBI’s boost for healthcare, possible return of moratorium and boiling fuel prices: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 5, 2021

RBI's injection

The Reserve Bank of India has announced an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore to build the healthcare infrastructure in India.

Under this scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to healthcare-related entities. It includes vaccine manufacturers, importers/suppliers of vaccines and medical equipment, hospitals, pathology labs, oxygen and ventilator suppliers and manufacturers, etc.

This initiative will provide enough funding to the healthcare sector. This excess liquidity can be used to improve the infrastructure. The current infrastructure is overwhelmed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Moratorium 2.0?

To provide relief to retail borrowers, RBI has announced Resolution Framework 2.0. Under this, banks would be allowed to restructure loans of individual borrowers of up to Rs 25 crore.

Yet, only those who hadn’t availed of such facilities earlier and who were classified as ‘standard’ as of March 31, 2021, are eligible to take advantage of it.

Though RBI has not termed it moratorium 2.0. Yet, the provisions of this scheme resemble the similar scheme launched last year. The moratorium scheme of last year included the rescheduling of EMI payments for retail borrowers affected by the COVID-19 wave.