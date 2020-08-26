Teji Mandi: Why is it important to restart the economy amid COVID-19 fight?

Indian economy is poised for contraction in FY21 for the first time since 1979-80. If various international agencies are to be believed, the range of contraction could be anything between 3-5%. World Bank projected India’s economy to shrink by 3.2% in the current fiscal while the IMF's estimate pegs contraction around 4.5% for the same period.

The challenge is unique in a way that during the current crisis, all the past villains have taken a back seat. They were in fact in favor of the economy. Agriculture for example is in prime health with record Rabi sawing during the season while oil prices tanked to record lows post unprecedented dent in global demand.

Digital boost: Into the fast lane

The pandemic posted an entirely new challenge that followed no set template from the past. As it threatens to retweak many business models, digital has emerged as a central piece of strategy in a post-Covid-19 world. Business models are being re-arranged around that.

Last 4-5 months of the pandemic have pushed the entire digital drive in a fast lane. The large base of smartphone users and cheapest data tariffs has created a long-lasting impact on work culture, transfer of payments, consumption and direct benefit transfer of the government schemes.