Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on September 24th, 2020

Havells enters the refrigeration segment through its consumer durables brand, Lloyd:

Havells-owned consumer electronics maker Lloyd is entering into refrigerator and dishwasher segments which would complete its portfolio of a complete white goods manufacturer.

Lloyd will have a complete range of products, right from entry-level direct cool refrigerator models to frost-free units priced from Rs 10,000 to Rs 85,000. For dishwashers, the company's range will start from Rs 22,000 onwards.

7 companies bid for Bullet train projects; all Indian:

Bids were opened for first tender entailing an investment of around Rs 20,000 crore for construction work for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

3 bidders involving seven major infrastructure companies have participated in the competitive bidding. Two of these are consortiums, Afcons Infrastructure– IRCON International–JMC Projects India and NCC–Tata Project-J Kumar Infra Projects, and the company that has put a bid on its own is Larsen and Toubro.

‘Game-changer’ labour bills passed by the House:



Parliament on Wednesday passed the three key labor reform bills that will provide greater flexibility to employers to hire and fire while ensuring social security for workers.

These bills would safeguard the interest of workers and provide universal social security to workers but it will also monopolize single union and eliminate all other unions giving more power to employers.

This move will encourage Investors to set up big factories and employ more and more workers