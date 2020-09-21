Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on September 21st, 2020

Cabinet likely to announce MSP hike on Rabi crops

The government is likely to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of wheat and other Rabi crops. The center could make a decision to raise the MSP at the cabinet meeting scheduled on September 21.

According to the report, there could be an announcement of MSP hike of wheat by Rs 85 per quintal. The lentils’ prices could see an increase of 3.7% in MSP for this financial year. The rise, if announced, will be a major positive for the farming sector.

CAMS IPO receives a good response on Day-1

CAMS' IPO has received a good response on Day 1. The retail quota is 89% filled so far. The non-institutional investor's segment is 11.6% subscribed. The qualified institutional buyers' part is 0.01% subscribed.

The issue consists of an offer for sale of 1,82,46,600 equity shares by NSE Investments. The SEBI has mandated it to divest its entire stake in CAMS in the current IPO.





States submit borrowing proposal to meet the GST shortfall:

Most states are now ready for borrowing to meet the GST shortfall. Earlier the states were apprehensive about fresh borrowing. They had insisted on the center to borrow and meet the GST shortfall. This development is a major relief for the government.

As many as 21 states have opted to borrow Rs 97,000 crore to meet the GST revenue shortfall. Although, few states like Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal are yet to respond.