#Mandi: India's GDP contracts 23.9% in Q1FY21

The Indian economy shrank 23.9% caused by COVID-19-induced disruptions. National income accounts show that India's "real" or inflation-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 22.6%, the sharpest drop in 41 years, compared to a growth of 8.1% in the same quarter last year.

#Mandi: Manufacturing takes the worst hit:

The manufacturing sector contracted 39.3% from a growth of 3% last year, while the mining sector shrank by 23.3% from a growth of 4.7% last year. The agriculture sector, aided by plentiful summer rains this year, grew3.4% in the first quarter from 3% last year.